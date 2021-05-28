Emergency, suspension of Parliament not solution to stop Covid-19 infections — Lim

KUCHING (May 28): The facts and figures of the ongoing pandemic prove that the Emergency and suspension of Parliament have failed to reduce Covid-19 infections, which have instead risen dramatically, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

The Bagan MP pointed out the Emergency was declared on Jan 12 when the daily infections nationwide stood at 3,309 cases, with cumulative infections at 141,533 cases and the toll at 559.

“Four and a half months later, on May 27, daily infections have spiked up more than double to 7,875, cumulative cases are nearly four times higher at 541,224, and the death toll four and a half times higher at 2,491.

“Facts and figures show that the Emergency and suspension of Parliament are not the solution to winning the battle against Covid-19. A successful National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) is the solution,” he said in a statement today.

Lim opined the slow procurement of vaccines has resulted in late delivery and a low vaccination rate nationwide.

He observed that the escalating rise in Covid-19 infections had created fear and panic amongst the public, resulting in a desperate search for vaccines to protect their loved ones.

“That is why the people were so upset and fuming at the botched online registration for AstraZeneca vaccines that failed, despite its RM70 million price tag.

“For a swift and smooth implementation of NCIP, there must be accountability, transparency, and oversight of governmental functions,” he said.

Lim claimed only Parliament could ensure checks and balances so that the government performs its duties and uses public monies properly.

He called for Parliament to reconvene and for the government to end the Emergency immediately as well as speed up the vaccination process.

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections reached a record high of 7,857 cases yesterday.