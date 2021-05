UNDUK NGADAU: Tambunan Unduk Ngadau (UN) Tracie Sinidol (left) was crowned as Tati Topiodo while Api-Api UN Maya Hejnowska (right) won the Tati Tosuau title. Luyang UN Emily Chung won the Basaan Togingo title for her beautiful evening gown designed by Boyd Pensin at the Sodop Piontutunan event at the Hongkod Koisaan.

