Indoor, outdoor sports and recreational activities prohibited during MCO

KUCHING (May 28): All sports, both indoor and outdoor, and recreational activities will not be permitted throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 29 to June 11, according to the latest guidelines from the National Security Council.

No sports tournaments or championships will be allowed while swimming pools are to close.

All public parks and leisure and recreational areas should be closed to the community, and mass activities such as fun run, marathon and triathlon will be strictly prohibited.

Work-related activities such as face-to-face meetings should be conducted through video conferencing while organising seminars, workshops, courses, trainings and conferences will not be permitted.

In-service trainings will be banned except for those that are already half-way carried out, but limited to the respective training institute areas only.

Corporate functions as well as meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) will not be allowed.

Gym centres including studios and premises for activities pertaining to yoga and Zumba as well as cybercafé outlets are not allowed to operate.

Spa and reflexology, massage, wellness and beauty centres including pedicure and manicure will not be permitted to open.

Tourism-related activities remain banned during this MCO period.

This is to say zoo, farms, aquariums, edutainment centres, recreational parks, and extreme/adventure/nature parks should stay closed.

Premises related to arts, culture and heritage including museums, libraries, art galleries and cultural or heritage village will not be allowed to open, and culture-related performances will strictly be prohibited.

Theme parks and entertainment centres are also to remain closed.