Lubok Antu changes to red zone while Meradong reverts to orange

KUCHING (May 28): Lubok Antu district changed to a red zone from an orange zone today, while Meradong district changed to an orange zone, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that Lubok Antu recorded 39 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cases in the past two weeks to 46, while Meradong only recorded 36 cases in the past two weeks.

“This means that 27 districts remain as red zones while orange zones increased to four districts,” said the committee.

The other red zones are Beluru, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 7,447 new cases.

The other orange zones are Daro, Simunjan and Bau, with a total of 115 cases, while the yellow zones are Tebedu, Limbang, Kabong, Matu, Marudi, Lundu, Lawas, and Dalat with a total of 70 cases.

Telang Usan is the sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police had issued 19 compounds with eight in Kuching, eight in Miri, two in Padawan and one in Lawas districts for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) like dining in at an eatery (7), congregating exceeding five people in public and no physical distancing (6), not registering with MySejahtera or failure to update the attendance book (4), workers exceeding 60 per cent capacity (1) and not wearing face mask (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 6,859,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued a total of 21 compounds, Samarahan Municipal Council (6), Sri Aman District Council (3), Miri City Council (3), Sibu Municipal Council (2), Kuching South City Council (2), Meradong and Julau District Council (1), Subis District Council (1), Bau District Council (1), Simunjan District Council (1) and Lawas District Council (1).

The offences include not updating attendance book or incomplete attendance book (9), operating exceeding the allowed hours (5), not scanning MySejahtera (2), not wearing face mask (2), not physical distancing (1), dining in at eatery (1) and failure to make sure quarantined workers do not come to work (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to-date to 776.