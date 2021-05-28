Man fined for illegally possessing air rifle

KOTA KINABALU: A man was fined RM3,000, in default, three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for illegally possessing a 97-centimeter long air rifle.

Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun imposed the fine on John Jikum, 63, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

John was arrested for having the Sheridan automatic air rifle and five boxes written on them extra heavy pellets sharp ram jet without any license at a house in Manggatal on May 23.

The accused was arrested on the same day and further investigation revealed that he had illegally possessed all the said items.

Meanwhile, six foreigners were jointly charged in the same court with escaping from a detention centre.

No plea was recorded from Al Sadam Alvin, 24, Nasib Tawasih, 35, Al Mukri P. Ramlee, 26, Syaid Ali

Hamad, 37, Akhbar Rais, 26, and Josua Guavasano, 51, who appeared before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun via video call on Friday.

All the accused persons allegedly escaped from the Immigration Detention Deport in Manggatal at 9.45am on May 13.

The alleged offence was under Section 224, read together with Section 34, both of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The magistrate fixed June 29 for hearing of this case and the accused persons will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.