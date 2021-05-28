Miri City Council to help speed up Covid-19 immunisation registration

MIRI (May 28): The Miri City Council (MCC) is currently assisting its contractors, licence holders, and business establishments to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

An MCC press statement today said this is not only for the business operators but also their employees.

The process comes under an arrangement through the Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH) targeting those constantly in contact with the general public.

“In this respect, Miri City Council will contact those operators to obtain their particulars and the data gathered would be forwarded to MLGH for subsequent arrangements,” said the statement.

The exercise in stages will begin with registered council contractors as well as stallholders and permit holders of the council’s markets and tamu, as well as food and drink centres.

Also under the first stage are shopping malls, supermarkets, department stores, grocery stores, petrol stations, and other council licensed premises.

MCC urged business operators to furnish particulars readily for compilation by the council and submission to the ministry for early vaccination arrangement.