KOTA KINABALU: Dining in at restaurants and eateries in Sabah will be banned from tomorrow until June 2.

The decision is taken by the State Covid-19 Management Committee following an exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases this week.

State Covid 19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun confirmed the decision to tighten the current SOPs in a bid to curb the current increasing trend of infection rate.

Sabah recorded 308 positive cases today.