No gatherings exceeding three people allowed in public places during MCO

KUCHING (May 28): Individuals who are in public places must not gather in a group exceeding three people without a valid reason during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 29 to June 11, based on the guidelines of the National Security Council.

Entertainment outlets such as night clubs and pubs, cinemas and karaoke lounges including family karaoke will not be allowed to operate and social gatherings are to be strictly prohibited.

Social gatherings include wedding receptions, aqiqah ceremony, prayers, dinners, anniversaries, birthday celebrations, reunion and retreat.

Outdoor photography activities and any activities involving mass gatherings which may fail to observe physical distancing will be prohibited.

All economic, industrial and service sectors will not be allowed operations except for essential services including petrol stations, telecommunication services (but service counters will not be permitted), air services, food supply and preparation, broadcast services, legal profession, e-hailing and food delivery services.

Other essential services comprise supermarkets, shops offering essential items, markets, hardware stores and premises offering food and beverages (only take-away, drive-thru and delivery services, and strictly no dine-in or park-and-dine).

Premises that are categorised as high-risk areas through the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system must carry out sanitisation process and implement stricter control on entry.

These high-risk premises must limit their capacity to only 25 per cent and only allow entry for customers with ‘low risk’ status.

They must closely monitor the health status of their employees over a period of 14 days and send them for a Covid-19 swab test if they show signs and symptoms.