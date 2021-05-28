Organisers of events resulting in Covid-19 clusters in Miri issued compounds

MIRI (May 28): Three organisers of social gatherings that led to Covid-19 clusters here have each been issued a compound by the Divisional Health Department for flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) said.

It said in a statement today that the clusters were the Jalan Lilin Cluster, which was due to a birthday gathering; Jalan Limbang Miri Cluster, an event at a mosque, and Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster, which resulted from a feast.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the Jalan Lilin Cluster had so far recorded 58 infections with 12 more people awaiting their test results, the Jalan Limbang Miri Cluster had 154 cases with 19 awaiting results and Jalan Dato Permaisuri Cluster had 33 cases with 20 awaiting results.

The MDDMC said a total of seven compounds had been issued by the Divisional Health Department between May 1 to 27.

It said compounds were also issued each to a secondary school headmaster connected to the Long Jegan Cluster, which had 94 infections, and to an officer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s office here.

At Rumah Libau in Subis, a compound was issued to the village had and the organiser of a funeral.

“MDDMC once again reminds the public to always be on the alert and abide by the SOP to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” it said in the statement.