PDP Marudi Youth to hold virtual Kumang Gawai contest

MIRI (May 28): The Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Marudi Youth wing will hold a virtual Kumang Gawai Competition for the YB Datu Dr Penguang Manggil Trophy.

The virtual contest will be held with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) as set by the State Disaster Management Committee.

Programme director Martin Dinil said the competition is open to all single Iban women aged between 18 and 30.

“As the competition is virtual, participants must prepare their own recording and photos as stated in the list of requirements,” he said.

The champion will receive RM1,500, while the second and third place winners will receive RM1,000 and RM700 respectively. All top three winners will also receive a trophy and sash each.

The fourth prize is RM300, followed by RM200 for fifth place.

There will also be five consolation prizes of RM100 each.

A prize of RM200 awaits the winner of the Popular Kumang Award, which will be based on the number of ‘likes’ received for photos on the Datu Dr Penguang Manggil Facebook page.

For the Best Pandemic Message Award and Best Ngepan Award, the winners will each receive RM200 along with a plaque.

Winners of the Best Make Up and Best Grooming awards will each receive RM100 and a plaque as well.

Martin said competition seeks to enliven the Gawai Dayak festival, which cannot be celebrated as normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The competition is also one of the ways to spread messages of awareness on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our objective, though just virtually, is also to uphold as well as promote the art and culture of the Iban community,” he said.

Martin said the event also seeks to encourage youths to take part in healthy activities through social media platform and to further promote unity among different races.

The closing date fo register for the competition is June 4, while the winners will be announced via FB Live on June 13 at 7pm.

For more information on the competition contact Martin (013-8436147), organising secretary Marvelys Micheal Dian (013-8011915), or registration officer Estrada Wahid (019-8179730).