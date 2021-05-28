PMO announces total lockdown nationwide from June 1 to June 14; only essential services can operate

KUCHING (May 28): The nation will go into a total lockdown for a period of 14 days from June 1 to 14, announced the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement tonight.

Following a Special Session of the National Security Council (NSC) on Management of Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this afternoon, it has been decided that a full closure on all social and economic sectors will be implemented.

During this period, all sectors are not allowed to operate except for essential services which will be listed by NSC.

“This decision was made after taking into account the current situation of Covid-19 transmission in Malaysia where the daily number of cases have exceeded 8,000 while the number of active cases has exceeded 70,000.

“To date, a total of 2,552 people have died as a result of this pandemic and the number of deaths is increasing. The existence of new variants that are more dangerous with high and fast infectious rates also affected today’s decision,” the statement said.

The statement continued stating that with the increase in daily cases showing an upward trend more dramatically, hospital capacity throughout the nation has become increasingly limited.

“If this Phase One lockdown succeeds in reducing the daily cases, the Government will implement the Second Phase lockdown, which is by allowing the reopening of some sectors that do not involve large gatherings as well as can adhere to physical distancing.

“This Second Phase lockdown will implemented for a period of four weeks after Phase One is over,” it said.

After the end of the Second Phase lockdown, the next step is the Third Phase, which is to execute the Movement Control Order (MCO) like what is currently being implemented, where social activities are not allowed while almost all economic sectors will be allowed to operate based on tight Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) including limited attendance at workplaces.

However, the shift from one phase to another is subjected to risk assessment by the Ministry of Health. Assessment will be made based on current development of daily cases and hospital capacity across the country for treating Covid-19 patients.

“The government will ensure that the public health system in our country will not collapse and various support and assistance will be given to Ministry of Health to increase hospital capacity in the whole country.

“The government will also increase the amount of vaccine distribution over the next few weeks in an effort to produce herd immunity in the country,” the statement said.

Following the government’s decision to implement a full closure of economic and social sectors, the Ministry of Finance will detail assistance packages to the people and the affected economic sectors.

An announcement on the assistance package will be made in the near future.

All Malaysians are advised to remain disciplined and always adhere to established SOP for breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection, and are urged to stay home to flatten the infection curve.