Reef activity pontoon new tourism product

KOTA KINABALU: JSK Borneo Reef, a popular reef activity pontoon situated within the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park, touted as the largest in Southeast Asia, will open its doors to the public on May 31.

The reef activity pontoon underwent 10 months of restoration and renovation works and is part of JSK Group of Companies’ project under their tourism and hospitality line following their paramount development, JPOD Capsule Hotel.

JSK Group of Companies’ Managing Director Datuk Johnny C Y Wong said the company had acquired the pontoon in August last year and invested RM10 million in transforming the structure into a new tourism product.

The 15,000-square foot pontoon which is adjacent to Pulau Gaya and Pulau Sapi is accessible via a 20-minute boat ride from Jesselton Point Ferry Terminal.

It offers a variety of exciting water sports activities including scuba diving, snorkelling, kayaking and sea walking.

It also houses Sabah’s largest inflatable water park and an underwater observatory tunnel, where guests are able to experience the magnificent sea creatures up close through an eight-foot wide viewing window.

Facilities at the pontoon include a sunbathing deck, carpeted walkways, freshwater showers, and lounging areas overlooking the South China Sea.

The children play-pool offers vitalizing freshwater alternatives to the azure ocean, while adults alike can laze the day away enjoying a traditional wellness massage tucked away in a private cabana.

The reef activity pontoon, which stands at 12 meters high, 37.5 meters long and 24.5 meters wide, is the largest in South East Asia and is able to accommodate 300 people comfortably.

The double-decked pontoon is built with high marine grade rust-proof aluminium and houses five sea-level platforms designed for various water activities, made to equal standards as those operated at the Great Barrier Reef, Australia.

Wong said the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused most economic sectors, especially the tourism industry, to come to a standstill, actually allowed him time to concentrate on developing new tourism products.

“People have asked me why I venture into tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I believe that opportunities arise out of every crisis.

“It boils down to a person’s vision and planning.”

He said the setback was only temporary and industry players needed to be well prepared for post-Covid-19.

Wong is confident that the tourism market would rebound when the pandemic is over.

In conjunction with their soft opening, JSK Borneo Reef is extending a 70 percent discount off normal rates for all packages.

Guests may choose the Ocean Escapade Package which includes a return boat trip to JSK Borneo Reef, complimentary meals, free usage of water sports equipment, fresh water shower, changing room, unlimited access to water activities including kayaking, snorkeling, underwater observatory tunnel, and the inflatable water park.

Guests who choose the Combo Package will enjoy perks of Ocean Escapade package with an additional one-time access to sea walking.

For Ocean Escapade package, promotional rates start from RM99 nett per adult and RM79 nett per child aged seven to 12; whereas the Combo Package is priced at RM219 nett per adult.

In addition to these, guests can opt for ala-carte activities which are offered at RM150 nett per adult for sea walking and RM250 nett per person for scuba diving.

For bookings made on weekdays, guests are required to check-in at the Jesselton Point Ferry Terminal at 8am, whereas during weekends and public holidays, check-in will begin at 7.30am.

Guests will need to prepare for boarding at 8.45am as boats will depart for the pontoon at 9am sharp and return to the Jesselton Terminal at 3pm. The JSK Borneo Reef is open daily except for Mondays.

The soft opening promotion is valid from 31 May to 31 July 2021.

For more information on ticketing and reservations, contact the JSK Borneo Reef Jetty Kiosk at +6088 210 038 or book through their website directly at https://jskborneoreef.my.