Sarawak placed under 10pm-5am curfew effective May 29 to June 11

KUCHING (May 28): People will not be allowed to be in public places for no good reason from 10pm to 5am starting May 29 to June 11 under Sarawak’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

Under the latest guidelines from the National Security Council (NSC), the night curfew will be imposed effective 12.01am tomorrow until 11.59pm on June 11. [See the latest SOP here: Updated SOP for Sarawak MCO]

In addition, inter-district travel and inter-zone travel are prohibited except for essential services or those with police permit.

High-risk individuals and children aged 12 and below are also not allowed to be in public places, open spaces or crowded areas without good reason.

Meanwhile, those who are getting their Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to go out.

Those in essential services, who need to obtain medical services or medication and those who are buying food, daily necessities or diet supplements are allowed to go out.

Official duties are allowed to continue.

Only three persons are allowed to be travelling in each car at any one time.

The capacity for each vehicle that transport essential goods would depend on conditions of their respective licences.

Lorry drivers and their assistants need to go for Covid-19 RT PCR swab test once in two weeks.

The passengers capacity for public transportation like buses would be at 50 per cent each.