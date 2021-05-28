Sarawak poised to be first in M’sia to complete Covid-19 immunisation with vaccines supplied by Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak is expected to be the first state in Malaysia to complete the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme at the end of August this year, with Putrajaya giving its commitment to supplying the state with all its required vaccines.

The programme’s coordinating minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, today announced that the federal government will be supplying 4.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for all 2.2 million eligible Sarawakians with extra for buffer, and therefore Sarawak would not have to buy its own vaccines.

“I hope that with this assurance we will be able to see Sarawak achieve its target (to vaccinate 2.2 million of its residents) by the end of August and become the first state to complete the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme,” he told a virtual press conference after attending the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

MORE TO COME