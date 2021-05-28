Scouts mourn passing of former state assistant commissioner

KUCHING (May 28): Sarawak Scout Movement has lost a great scout with the passing of Simon Lee Hock Lye on Wednesday (May 26).

Lee, who was 89, passed away in his residence at Taman Hui Sing here. He is survived by three children, as his wife had passed away more than 10 years ago.

Funeral service will be held in a Methodist Church at 10am today followed by burial at the Methodist cemetery, 6th Mile Kuching-Serian Road.

He started scouting in 1945 at Malacca and began scouting in Sibu from 1955 to 1963. In 1965 he was appointed District Commissioner for Kuching and had risen to Assistant State commissioner.

The active scout had led many contingents to national scout jamborees and conducted leadership courses to train scouter to run school troops between 1980-90.

As a telecommunication engineer trained in New Zealand, he had served in Telekom Malaysia until his retirement in 1982. He had joined Brunei Darussalam Telecom Department for several years after retirement.

He was among the earliest Scout Commissioners to be conferred the Wood Badge with four beads in Sarawak.