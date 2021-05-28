Six issued compounds in Kuching for gathering without physical distancing

KUCHING (May 28): Five men and a woman were issued compounds for gathering without physical distancing when hanging out and chatting at Taman Lalu Lintas, Kenyalang Park here yesterday morning.

This was confirmed by Kuching District police chief Supt Merbin Lisa who also revealed that the six individuals are aged between 50 and 70.

“They were issued compounds for failing to comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by gathering without physical distancing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said they had to clear the compound at the District Health Office within 14 days from the date the compound was issued.

Merbin thus hoped members of the public in Kuching would not take lightly the SOPs which are being enforced by the government under the Conditional Movement Control Order.