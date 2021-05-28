SMC: Vaccination among eatery operators gaining momentum

SIBU (May 28): Sibu Municipal Council’s move that all food and beverage operators and their workers to be registered for Covid-19 vaccination is slowly gaining momentum.

SMC Public Health standing committee vice-chairperson Jenny Ting said response from the operators was encouraging thus far.

“Hopefully, we can get all of them vaccinated so that the public can feel safer when patronising their food outlets,” she said in a media statement.

Ting said they had been going to the Central Business District (CBD) and commercial areas under SMC jurisdiction since May 18 to assist operators and their staff at coffee shops, restaurants and bakeries to register for vaccination.

“We also help their dependents to register their MySejahtera app on the mobile phone or manually filling in the forms also.”

Ting said they had visited CBD Sanyan area, Jalan Maju, Rejang Park, Grand Height Market areas, Delta Mall Seduan, Bus Terminal and Permai Market areas.

She said the council was mulling over the possibility of ensuring that food and beverage operators are vaccinated before their licences are renewed.

“We will endorse this proposal during our sub-committee meeting with the exception of those who are certified by doctors as not fit to be vaccinated or those under 18 years of age.”

Ting said the SMC would also issue certificate to food operators who have been vaccinated by Sept 1.

“This is to reassure members of the public have a safe environment to dine in once the standard operating procedure (SOP) for no dine-in is lifted,” she said.

Nevertheless, Ting said the council could not force the operators to get the vaccination.

“The choice is still yours. But do it for the sake of your families, friends and the community, and together, we can play our part to help the society return to normal as soon as possible.”