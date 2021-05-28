Teen convicted of rape to undergo 3 years’ rehab at Henry Gurney School

KUCHING (May 28): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a teenage offender to undergo rehabilitation at Henry Gurney School for three years after he pleaded guilty to rape.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar made the order after listening to the Welfare Department’s probation report on the 17-year-old.

The court also ordered his parents to visit him once every two months as recommended under Section 93 (1) (d) of the Child Act 2001.

He pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the boy raped his 15-year-old girlfriend in July 2020 at her house in a village here.

They are said to have been seeing each other for four months before the rape occurred.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.