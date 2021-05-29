Active case detection at Kpg Bahagia Jaya Teku collects 432 samples

SIBU (May 29): A total of 432 samples were collected from an active case detection (ACD) exercise held in front of Fair Price Supermarket in Teku yesterday.

Divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun said the samples were then sent to a laboratory for testing.

“We are grateful to all the residents who attended the ACD today,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The ACD, which ran from 9am to 1pm yesterday, was held for Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku residents.

It was held following the increasing number of positive cases in the village.