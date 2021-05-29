BKSS 6.0 brings back smiles to food court traders in Sibu

SIBU (May 29): The unveiling of the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 has brought back smiles to traders of Taman Selera Harmoni food court here, who are still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli, the assistance will go a long way to lessen the burden and cost of living of the traders.

“The BKSS 6.0 reflects the caringness of the GPS government. Initially, after the announcement of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) starting today, we were quite worried.

“This is because throughout the imposition of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the food and beverage sector are not permitted to carry out dine-in, but only drive-through or takeaways, which had somewhat affected the livelihood of traders at the food court.

“But after the BKSS 6.0 announcement, we were relieved as the assistance would lessen the burden and cost of living of the traders at the food court here,” he told The Borneo Post.

The Sarawak government has unveiled the BKSS 6.0 totalling RM1.4 billion to benefit Sarawakians of various sectors through 15 measures amid the current fight against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the financial support packages during a press conference at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching yesterday.

Eight of the measures involved cash payouts and the remaining seven measures involve discount incentives.

Grants through Sarawak Pay for hawkers and petty traders who are registered with the local authorities were among the eight of the measures involving cash payouts.

It was reported that this special grant worth RM97.5 million would be given out to hawkers and petty traders, RM1,500 each, where the payments, divided into two tranches RM750 and RM750, will be paid through Sarawak Pay in July and December this year.

Abdul Taib said the move by the GPS-led Sarawak government to channel cash through Sarawak Pay for hawkers and petty traders was seen as wise move to guide hawkers such as those in Taman Selera Harmoni food court to be familiar with the digital platform.

“I believe, indirectly it will help to guide the traders to manage their account digitally in a prudent and systematic manner.

“On behalf of Taman Selera Harmoni food court, I would like to record our highest appreciation to state government for its many assistance to traders like us,” he said.

Adding on, Abdul Taib revealed that the food court has 50 stalls, where 28 are selling food, 17 (drinks) and five (merchandise).

Prior the Covid-19 pandemic, the food court which operated from 6am till midnight daily, registered an average of 1,500 to 2,500 visitors daily on weekdays and about 4,000 visitors on weekends, disclosed Abdul Taib.