BKSS 6.0 reflects S’wak govt concern to the plight of the people – GPS Backbenchers Club

KUCHING (May 29): The RM1.4 billion Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 is a reflection of a state government that is fully concerned on the plight of the people, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club.

It said in a statement today that it showed that the GPS government wasted little time in ensuring the welfare of the people amid the total lockdown.

In that respect, it thanked the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for promptly coming up with an economic assistance package to help Sarawakians weather the financial impact of a second movement control order (MCO) which came into force today.

The club was was referring to the Friday announcement by Abang Johari on the BKSS 6.0.

“It is a hallmark of a government that listens, a government that serves and a government that cares.

“The assistances given, among others include cash aid for B40s, six months’ allowances for frontliners, hawkers and petty traders, e-hailing drivers and tourism industry players,” it said.

GPS Backbenchers Club also noted that the assistance introduced discounts to water and electricity bills, assessments rates and rental to eligible recipients.

“The new BKSS 6.0 package is viewed as being all-encompassing while at the same time, the previous assistances under BKSS 5.0 announced in January will continue to be in effect.

“With the RM1.4 billion package, this took the government’s expenditure for BKSS 1.0 to 6.0 to more than RM4.5 billion,” it said.

Pointing out that while this is no small amount, GPS Backbenchers Club said that the challenge that is faced presently is not small.

It hoped that the assistance, to some extent, will help Sarawakians cushion the blow of the MCO which is implemented to bring down Covid-19 cases to a manageable level.

“The state government under GPS will continue to serve the people and through the efforts of our frontliners and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), containing the rapid spike in Covid-19 cases is possible.

“The onus is on the people to play their roles and do their part in our fight with Covid-19. It is not only the frontliners and the SDMC doing the fighting, it is on us too,” it said.