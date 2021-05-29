E-hailing driver starts new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: The state capital registered a new cluster originating from an e-hailing driver who is also a ‘bilal’ for a mosque in Kepayan.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the Patuma Cluster was first recorded on May 18 through a symptomatic screening in a private clinic.

“The index case involved a 55-year-old driver, who is also a ‘bilal’ for the Al Falah Kepayan Mosque.

“Following this, the control team responded quickly by conducting close contact screenings and detected 10 more positive cases. There are now a total of 11 cases in this cluster,” said Masidi in a statement on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the driver contracted the virus from other individuals who had failed to adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) whilst praying in the mosque.

Another reason that caused the cluster was the fact that some of the individuals, who are symptomatic, still decided to go to the mosque despite the Covid-19 risks.

He said that 133 samples have been tested while the results of another 33 samples are still pending.

Sabah recorded a total of 265 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Tawau has the highest with 72 cases, followed by Kalabakan (46) and Kota Kinabalu (34).

“Sabah recorded four deaths today, two in Kota Belud and one each in Kuala Penyu and Kota Kinabalu,” said Masidi.

Masidi also announced that Kampung Padawan in Papar and Felda Sahabat 40 (Kampung Kembara Sakti) in Tungku, Lahad Datu, will be under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 31 to June 13.

He said the decision was made after discussing the risks with the MCO Technical Committee and upon listening to the advice given by the Ministry of Health.

“The implementation of the EMCO seeks to curb the movement and spread of the Covid-19 virus from these localities,” he said.

He added that the EMCO in Kampung Sungai Langgas, Kunak would also be extended from May 31 to June 13, in line with the Federal Government’s decision.