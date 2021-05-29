Home-based eateries, optical shops and department stores among businesses not allowed to operate during MCO

KUCHING (May 29): Home-based eateries, optical shops, department stores (aside from the food supply section) are among businesses not allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which commenced today to June 11.

Other businesses not allowed to open are merchandise stalls at tamu or market (clothing, handicraft and others), convenience stores (100%, DIY, Supersave and others), licensed money and pawnshops, phone shops (sales, reload, accessories), hair salons, barbershops, beauty centres, car accessories shop, car wash, pest control, haberdasher, furniture store, laundry shops (including serve service laundry), and other sector or retail activities in the list of not allowed activities.

This was according to the list of retail activities released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee tonight.

The allowed businesses are stores selling food and daily necessities (supermarket, shopping centres, hypermarket shopping mall-only section selling food supply); public market, wet market, wholesale market, Pasar Tani and Pasar Tamu under the local council and Fama; electric and electronic (repair only); packaging and printing (newspaper, poster); automotive sales, maintenance and repair (motorcycle/car workshop); pharmaceutical and health and safety equipment); restaurant, eateries, bistro, cafes (dine-in and park and dine not allowed); animal clinics and pet shops (animal feed); agriculture products (pesticide/fertiliser) and shops selling packaging and take-away containers.