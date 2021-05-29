Kapit MP supports suggestion to control express boat operations in Kapit ahead of Gawai

SIBU (May 29): Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi supports any efforts to control the frequency of express boat trips to Kapit ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebration.

He also asked authorities, including the police, to beef up the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance monitoring operations at the express boat terminals and inside the express boats.

On that respect, Nanta, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, urged the people to follow the state government’s directive and refrain from going back to their respective longhouses and villages for the coming Gawai celebration.

Additionally, he agreed and fully supported the statement by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing to call for temporarily halt of express boat services to ensure the safety of public in the Kapit Division.

“I have taken note of the action of members of the public, allegedly disobeyed and returned home to Kapit using express boats, causing congestion at Kapit jetty, which had gone viral (in the social media) recently.

“As a Kapit Member of Parliament, this situation is definitely worrying following the increasingly serious outbreak of Covid-19 across the country currently.

“In this regard, as the MP for Kapit, I also take the responsibility to protect the residents in my area, therefore, I will immediately discuss with the state government to see the appropriate action that can be taken regarding the express boat service to Kapit,” said Nanta in a statement today.

He pointed out that Kapit, which was previously categorised as a green zone, has recorded a cumulative of 4,257 Covid-19 infections to date.

He added that various efforts had and being carried out by state and federal governments to curb the spread of virus.

But all these efforts and initiatives will not have an impact if the people do not together practice strict self-control in addition to complying with all the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been outlined, he stressed.

As announced by the Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently, the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration has contributed to a sharp increase in cases with 24 clusters as a result of cross -district and state activities, he said.

Nanta said this was due to the irresponsible attitude of some individuals who took the opportunity to return to their hometowns to celebrate the occasion with their families.

“When thinking of the fun of being with their family, they forgot that their action could endanger parents and families in the village due to the risks of carrying the Covid-19 virus and in turn, triggering new clusters,” he said.

“This is what is feared will continue to happen if the people are still stubborn to return to the village for the Gawai Dayak celebration.

“We all need to be aware that the government’s restriction is not for fun, but one that is based on facts and risk assessment by health experts and all stakeholders,” Nanta highlighted.

Moreover, Malaysia is now not only facing a new daily case spike of Covid-19 with the highest to more than 8,000 cases, but also has to fight with new variants that are more violent and capable of triggering higher infection and death rates, he noted.

“I understand how important the tradition of gathering with family members during these festive seasons. But I appeal to all, especially the people of Kapit to abide by all the instructions issued by the state government and federal government at this time.

“Not returning home means we are trying to protect the lives of our loved ones and the people around us,” Nanta explained.