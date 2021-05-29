Kapit police and enforcement agencies band together to enforce Sarawak MCO

KAPIT (May 29): Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian has advised people to stay at home in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) to avoid violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) and risk being compounded.

He told The Borneo Post that the Kapit police were all out to enforce the MCO to ensure people complied with the rule and regulation.

He warned those breaking the rules and regulations would be compounded to deter them from repeating the same offences, stressing that the police have to be very firm to ensure people would follow and comply with the SOP.

“Being the leading law enforcer, we have to be very strict. Those who violate the MCO SOP would be slapped with compound, especially the repeat offender.

“The police advise people to stay at home. Children below twelve years old and senior citizen are not allowed to visit town because they were the high risk group. I seek the cooperation from the people just stay at home during this two weeks.

“Right now, it is most important to protect yourself and your family member, and keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay. Everyone must comply with the rules to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve”, said Freddy when contacted.

On the first day the statewide MCO in Kapit, enforcement agencies led by Freddy, Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga, and Sarawak Rivers’ Board officer in charge Carol Bungan Leo went to check road blocks into town, river transport at Kapit waterfront, Kapit Town Square and Kapit Waterfront Esplanade to ensure people complied with the procedures.

The police assisted by Rela Corp members were stationed at strategic entrance into town.

The police set up three road blocks in front of Bank Rakyat , in front of Taman Ixora, and Jalan Airport, while at the Kapit Express Terminal a mobile enforcement team was set up.

Also seen was a SRB patrol boat patrolling the Kapit waterfront to check on river traffic.

Freddy was seen early morning together with CID officer Makkaranu Beddu at the road block in front of Bank Rakyat to monitor the traffic flow. More than ten motorists were slapped with compound for various offences.

Later, Freddy together with Douglas, Carol, some other police personnel and SRB enforcement staff went to the Kapit Express Terminal to check passengers on board of an express boat scheduled for Sibu at 10.30am.

Each passengers were checked for inter-zone travel permits. There were only twelve on board the express boat – seven passengers and five crew members.