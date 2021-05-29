Kuching Love Book Association holds blood donation drive this Sunday

KUCHING (May 29): The Kuching Love Book Association will be holding its second blood donation campaign at Blood Bank Sarawak General Hospital tomorrow (Sunday) from 9am to 2pm.

Association founder May Loo said members expressed their gratitude to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society Kuching district for assisting the association in making the blood donation campaign happening.

“This blood donation campaign is in response to the SGH Blood Bank to help solve the problem of insufficient blood stock.

“I hope that people from all walks of life will actively attend and support this very meaningful blood donation event and help people in urgent need of blood,” she said in a statement today.

She pointed out blood donation during a Movement Control Order period was considered as an essential service and one pint of blood can save three lives.

“According to the Red Cross blood transfusion service centre, different components in the blood will be separated during the blood processing process. After being tested for viruses and bacteria, they will be used to treat different diseases,” she said.

The first 100 people who successfully donated blood will receive a gratitude pack, containing an environmental protection bag, five kilograms of white rice, Milo, milk, Isotonic drink, drinking water, biscuit, bun, masks and key chain.

Loo also thanked the sponsors for supporting the campaign, namely Chun Yang Resources Sdn Bhd, Asprime Sdn Bhd, Viva Future Sdn Bhd, Supreme Consolidated Resources Berhad, HPL Construction, Aqua Chempro Sdn Bhd, WHB Furniture, H&L Supermarket, Yen Xiang Bird Nests Sdn Bhd, Oishi Japanese Restaurant, SSK Enterprise, Wecare Bakery, Dato Sri Vincent Lee and late Madam Isabella Kong.