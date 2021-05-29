Latest count of Covid-19 cases in Msia and selected countries

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): The following are the updates on COVID-19 figures in selected countries as at 10am today.

Globally there have been 168,599,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,507,477 deaths as reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as off 28 May.

Also a total of 1,545,967,545 vaccine doses have been administered globally as at 25 May.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the top three nations with highest number of positive cases and fatalities. However, countries with higher vaccination rates including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have been reporting a slowdown in new cases.

The table below also indicates the status of some ASEAN nations including Malaysia as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the vaccination process moves into high gear.

The figures come from the data provided by WHO, ASEAN countries, Our World in Data and John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. – Bernama