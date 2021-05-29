Leave home only when necessary, says DCM

KENINGAU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan advised the public to adhere to SOP and leave their house only when necessary.

“The government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19 so that the people can return to their normal lives.

“We are all eager to revive Sabah’s economy, but we can only do it if we are confident that the people’s lives are not in danger,” he said.

He pleaded with the people to cooperate with the government, maintain discipline and self-control and follow the SOP established by the Health Ministry.

Kitingan said this after distributing food baskets and other essentials to villagers in Kg Durok. The village was placed under EMCO starting after recording 68 Covid-19 positive cases.

Liawan assemblyman Datuk Annuar Ayub was also present.

He said the government, through the Keningau District Office, will carry out the Bantuan Prihatin Covid-19 programme in the village and continue to provide food aid for the 75 affected families in the village.

The Keningau MP expressed concern that the number of cases in Sabah, notably in Keningau, has not shown any sign of decreasing.

“There is no doubt that the full lockdown, which will begin on Tuesday, would further harm the economy. However, it is necessary to break the chain.

“The government will do its best to support and provide for the people at this time of need through the district offices,” he said.

At the same time, Kitingan urged Sabahans to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Currently, he said the vaccine registration rate in Sabah is too low.

“Village heads and MPKK can play a role in registering those under their care who do not know how to do it themselves.

“We have to reach herd immunity as fast as possible,” he concluded.