TOKYO (May 29 ): A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the eastern Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, reports Sputnik quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Saturday.

The tremor was recorded at 8.21 local time (23:21 GMT on Friday) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

There are no reports of any damage or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared. – Bernama