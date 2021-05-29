Man held for allegedly raping disabled woman

BEAUFORT: Police arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly raping a disabled woman at Kampung Banting Meraba, here recently.

Beaufort police chief DSP Yusoff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the arrest was made following a police report lodged by the victim’s mother early this week.

“The victim, aged 24 and suffering from speech impairment, related the incident to her mother which prompted the latter to lodge a police report at the Beaufort police headquarters.

“Following the report, police managed to track down the suspect and arrested him,” he said.

Police investigation revealed the suspect had allegedly raped and molested the victim five times, with the last incident on May 17.

“The suspect had also threatened the victim not to relate the incident to anyone,” said Yusoff, adding that the suspect is remanded for investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

The victim has been referred to the Women and Children Hospital in Likas for treatment.