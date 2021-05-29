Max attendance of 12 among updated SOP for non-Muslim houses of worship in S’wak

KUCHING (May 29): Non-Muslim houses of worship in the state can only be opened for live-streaming crew or committee members with a maximum attendance of twelve persons under the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the statewide Movement Control Order (MCO).

According to an updated standard operating procedure (SOP) guideline released today, administrative offices are allowed to be opened subjected to 30 per cent of staff attendance with mandatory compliance to the Covid-19 prevention and control protocol.

However, houses of worship in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas are not allowed to open.

The SOP was updated by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) as of May 28.

Senior citizens and members with chronic illnesses are not encouraged to be present or participate in the religious activity, while children aged 12 years old and below are not allowed to be present or participate in the religious activity.

Livestreaming crew members who are unwell or having a temperature of more than 37.5 degree Celsius are not allowed to be present or participate in the religious activity.

Members are to maintain at least one metre of physical distancing, wear face mask at all times and frequently clean their hands with either soap and water or hand sanitisers.

Members are to avoid handshakes or any other form of physical contacts and they are to leave immediately once the live-streaming session or religious activity ends.

As for weddings at houses of worship, the allowed maximum is twelve persons only subjected to the size of the house of worship and with at least one metre of physical distancing.

Attendees are to leave the house of worship immediately after the ceremony ends. There must also be mandatory compliance to the Covid-19 prevention and control protocol.

Other activities like meetings, seminars, courses, cultural activities and others are not allowed.

Among the Covid-19 infection prevention measures are to display information relating to new norm practices, prepare counter for checking body temperature, usage of hand sanitiser and attendance registration, mandatory use of face mask and frequent hand cleansing with either soap and water or hand sanitisers, and scheduled sanitisation of frequently touched areas in the premises.

In addition, individuals who are unwell or having symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, flu or breathing difficulties are not allowed to enter the premises.

Senior citizens and individuals suffering from chronic diseases are not encouraged to enter the premises, and children aged 12 years and below are not allowed at all.

Attendance to be registered through MySejahtera application or by filling in the attendance book, and there must be at least one metre of physical distancing at all times.

The management committee of each house of worship have the responsibility to prepare a counter for checking of body temperature, registration, cleaning of hands and wearing of mask, and to designate only one entry point and one exit point.

They must ensure that members who are unwell or having a temperature of more than 37.5 degree Celsius are not allowed into the premises, and also to ensure that all members present register their attendance through the MySejahtera application or by filling in the attendance book.

The management must ensure that all members maintain at least one metre of physical distancing, wear face mask at all times and frequently clean their hands either with soap and water or with hand sanitisers.

It is also their responsibility to ensure that members leave the house of worship immediately after the live-streaming session or religious activity ends.

The management will also have to appoint at least one person to monitor the implementation and adherence to the SOP in force.

The complete SOP guideline can be viewed here.