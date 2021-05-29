Meradong changes back to red zone

KUCHING (May 29): Meradong District is back as red zone today after just one day of changing to an orange zone, with 27 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cases in the past two weeks to 62.

“This means orange zones have decreased to three, which are Daro, Simunjan and Bau,” said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

The other red zones are Lubok Antu, Beluru, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 7,856.

The yellow zones are Tebedu, Limbang, Kabong, Matu, Marudi, Lundu, Lawas, and Dalat with a total of 79 cases.

Telang Usan is the sole green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police issued 12 compounds with four in Kuching, four in Bintulu, two in Padawan and two in Sibu districts for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) like working exceeding the allowed time (4), recreation in public (2), not wearing face mask (2), wearing white wristband in public (2), not updating the attendance book (1) and not providing hand sanitiser (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 6,871,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued a total of 15 compounds, Lubok Antu District Council (3), Sibu Municipal Council (3), Bintulu Development Authority (2), Matu and Daro District Council (2), Padawan Municipal Council (2), Samarahan Municipal Council (1), Serian District Council (1) and Betong District Council (1).

The offences include not updating attendance book or incomplete attendance book (4), not wearing face mask (4), not physical distancing (3), not scanning MySejahtera (3), offering hair services aside from hair cutting or colouring service (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to-date to 791.