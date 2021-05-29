M’sia sets another record with 9,020 new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): New Covid-19 cases soared to 9,020 new infections confirmed over the last 24 hours, setting yet another unwanted daily record.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet showed how Selangor registered the highest number of new infections with 2,836 cases, followed by Kelantan with 907 new infections, and Negeri Sembilan with 898.

Sehingga 29 Mei 2021: Jumlah kes COVID-19 yang dilaporkan adalah 9,020 kes (558,534 kes) Pecahan setiap negeri (Kumulatif):

Selangor – 2,836 (182,338)

Sabah – 265 (61,847)

WPKL – 789 (57,651)

Johor – 468 (57,461)

Sarawak – 726 (46,162)

Pulau Pinang – 345 (28,050) pic.twitter.com/aDlkSSYwrq — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) May 29, 2021

Kuala Lumpur is not far behind with 789 new infections reported over the last day, while Sarawak has 726 new infections.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 case tally now stands at 558,534 confirmed infections. – MalayMail

