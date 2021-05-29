NSJA: BKSS 6.0 one-off assistance for S’wak media practitioners best gift

MIRI (May 29): Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) president Andy Jong welcomes the state government’s RM1,500 one-off incentives to media personnel.

He said it is the best gift for media practitioners in Sarawak to commemorate the National Journalists Day (Hawana) that is being observed today.

He said the incentives showed that the state government appreciates the contribution and hard works by the media practitioners as frontliners.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic that hit us since last year, members of the media have been working tirelessly and risking their safety covering bases, in bringing and reporting the latest news to the society.

“The amount of support and caring gesture by the state government would give us more strength in carrying out our responsibility as the frontline teams,” said Jong.

May 29 was declared as National Journalists Day (Hawana) on April 11, 2018 to commemorate the first publication of Utusan Melayu back in 1939, to recognize the role of journalists in shaping the minds and perceptions of the society.

The incentives announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday was the second one for the media practitioners by the state government , with the first one announced in BKSS 3.0.

As the pandemic situation worsens particularly in Miri division, Jong reminded NSJA members to practice safety measures when executing their duties to protect themselves from the threat of Covid-19 virus.