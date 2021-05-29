Orang Asli Batek tribe register for Covid-19 vaccination

GUA MUSANG (May 29): A total of 50 individuals from the Orang Asli Batek tribe in Kampung Aring 5 have registered for the COVID-19 vaccination as of today.

Village head Raina Anjang said the manual registration process for the vaccination was handled by the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA). The exercise, which received an encouraging response, went smoothly.

He said earlier, members of the community were afraid to register but changed their mind after receiving detailed information on the vaccination programme.

“They have received accurate information on the vaccine shots which can reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. So far, 50 people have registered, comprising senior citizens and youths,” he told reporters when met at the programme here today.

Meanwhile, a villager Syaimi Hek @ Ab Hadi, 40, thanked JAKOA for caring for the residents’ well-being by disseminating information on the vaccination registration to them.

“Although we are left behind in the rural areas, we keep abreast with the current COVID-19 situation in the country. We also adhere to the government’s advice to take precautionary measures to reduce infection.

“On the registration process, we are not well-versed with the MySejahtera application. So, the opening of the counter was very helpful and made it easier for all of us to register,” he said. – Bernama