Pakan rep urges tuai rumah to set up special committee to ensure strict SOP compliance in longhouses

PAKAN (May 29): Longhouse headmen (tuai rumah) here are urged to set up a special committee to ensure strict compliance of all standard operating procedures (SOP) laid down by the authorities to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the community.

Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom made this call when launching a Community Policing and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) SOP Compliancy workshop at the District Office conference room here today.

He said that the SOP is already in place but the onus was on the people to ensure they were put into practice.

He also advised tuai rumah and the committee to adjust the SOP to suit the situation in the longhouses, as the SOP are general guidelines.

When referring to the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) decision in enforcing the statewide Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 29 to June 11, Mawan believed that the people fully understood its ultimate objective of putting the brakes on the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, SAO Yalin Asan, a representative from the Pakan district office, said that the workshop focused on ensuring strict compliance with the SOP among longhouse folks during the upcoming Gawai celebration.

Among others, the longhouse folks were advised to celebrate separately in their own house or `bilik’, he said, adding that the organising of social or entertainment programmes in the common room (ruai) was not allowed.

The workshop attended by 50 community leaders and tuai rumah provided an opportunity for the police to explain in-depth on the laws enforced during MCO, including fines and compounds; Health Department promoting Covid-19 vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme (NIP); enforcement of SOP by Meradong/Julau District Council and role of Rela during the enforcement of lockdown order on longhouses.

In other words, the programme was aimed at sparking awareness among the longhouse folk on the need to comply strictly with SOP to check spread of Covid 19 infection in their community, he stressed.

Among those present were a representative of Sarikei Resident Safidi Tumboh, Julau District Police Chief DSP Andam Sulin and heads of various departments.