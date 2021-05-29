PBB Nangka develops app to analyse real time voting trend among voters for coming elections

SIBU (May 29): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka is developing an application to enable them to see the real time voting trend among voters in the next general elections.

Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technology Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said that once the application is ready, PBB Nangka will be the first to use such technology to understand their voters.

He said he was able to bring such technology to his service centre with the help from Abang Fairul Syarmil from Sibu Digital Innovation Hub (SDIH).

“I am excited to bring this application to the ground and we will give trainings to our all PBB branches.

“Through this application, we will be able to use real time voting trend among our voters during the election; I would know where the voters come from in real time, I would also know how many turn up and how many of my supporters turn up to vote.

“It also simplifies how we work and enabled us to identify new voters and how to contact them,” he said this during the virtual launching of ‘Jom Coding’ Programme organised by SDIH via online today.

Dr Annuar, who is also Nangka assemblyman, said that Fairul had helped and simplified most of the works in his service centre by computerised all the data.

It has also helped the centre to provide better service to the people.

“Micromanagement cannot be done without this application because the data is so huge and we need good system and good application to enable us to make good conclusion from the data,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the programme, he said ‘Jom Coding’ is a good platform to introduce and expose young people towards computing, programming and coding.

He described that the programme is timely and important as the future depended very much on the programming and coding.

He said during his visit to Singapore before, he found out that primary 1 and primary 2 children are being taught Microsoft Excel then move on to coding.

Thus, he said introduction to coding is needed among school children to ensure the state would not be left behind.

“I had been in discussion with few people last few days on having agreement with some big institution overseas where one or two of us could go overseas to learn and bring back the knowledge to Sarawak,” he said, adding that Sarawak has to start somewhere in this direction.

Dr Annuar also hoped that SDIH would be the most active innovation hub in Sarawak. He believed SDIH could grow through the support from the school of computing at University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC).

Meanwhile, the ‘Jom Coding’ Programme is open to Primary 1 until Primary 6 pupils and Form 1 until Form 3 students.

Registration is now open until June 10. Those interested can register at www.sibudigitalhub.com.

Dr Annuar urged all students and parents not to miss this opportunity.

Meanwhile, Chief Operating Officer of SDEC Malseni Jamal said SDIH is currently very active in doing online programmes to benefit youngsters in Sibu.

She also said that there would be lots of facilities enabling more programmes to be conducted once SDIH premises is set up.