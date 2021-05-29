Penguang: ‘Stay put, stay safe this Gawai’

MIRI (May 29): The Dayak community in Miri city must stay put to keep themselves and their loved ones back home in their longhouses safe when celebrating Gawai Dayak this year, said Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

He said that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had already issued directions not allowing people to return to the longhouses for Gawai celebrations and that the festivities were confined to family members only.

“Prayers and ‘miring’ rituals are still allowed albeit only by family members without mass gathering,” he said.

‘Miring’ is the propitiation ceremony of the Iban community, which is usually synonymous with Gawai Dayak, and is usually conducted in the longhouse to honour the ‘petara’ (gods), spirits and ancestors.

Penguang added that the SOP issued by SDMC and Council for Native Customs and Traditions was “very clear” and he had instructed longhouse chiefs and their respective Village Security and Development Committees to print them out and distribute them to facilitate enforcement.

He also urged everyone to cooperate with SDMC and celebrate Gawai according to the new norms to help contain the virus.

Penguang also wished all Dayaks in the state a “Selamat Hari Gawai; Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai. Lantang Sebang Ngibun Menoa” and “Kitai Nyaga Kita” regarding the collective responsibility in breaking the Covid-19 chain.