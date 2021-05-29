PSB calls on govt to speed up vaccination and urge those unregistered to do so

KUCHING (May 29): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) urged the government to speed up vaccination and urge those who have not registered for vaccination to register urgently as the Covid-19 pandemic is at a very critical stage.

In a statement yesterday, PSB Kota Sentosa representative Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng noted that in Sarawak, there were 1,198,259 who had registered for vaccination as per the report at the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV) website, but only 184,454 had been vaccinated.

“It represented 15.39 per cent vaccination versus the total number of registrants. However, to achieve herd immunity, Sarawak has only vaccinated 180,876 persons or 8.9 per cent.

“The figure is low — perhaps the authorities can work overtime to achieve herd immunity by August as announced earlier,” he said, while congratulating the government’s announcement that during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 29 to June 11, vaccination would continue.

“Some of our friends shall be vaccinated at night. This is a very good move by the authorities,” he said.

He said PSB also urged the authorities to vaccinate the population in high-risk areas and those who are in the high-risk group, as well as to acquire more vaccines.

“We understand that the vaccination programme in Kuching has been delayed for a few hours because there was a shortage of vaccine supply,” he said.

On another note, Lau recommended that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) should be published on MySejahtera application in a simplified format so that it is easy to understand.

“There are still many confusions about the SOP on the ground. We all agree that if the SOP keeps changing with short notice it is very chaotic.

“But we need to look after ourselves and impose self-quarantine and isolation to avoid getting infected with Covid-19. The SOP needs to be consistent and apply to everyone without exemption,” he said.

Lau said that PSB encourages every community to practice community mitigation programmes, by emphasising on an individual’s responsibility and involvement in reducing the spread of the virus.

“On a personal level, let us practice self-discipline to avoid crowded, congested and confined spaces, wear face masks correctly, always wash our hands with soap, and always maintain social distance,” he said.

However, Lau informed that many businessmen had been caught by surprise, particularly manufacturers.

“The business community hopes that MCO announcements are made together with the release of the new SOP. It is pointless to announce something without any details.

“Manufacturers need ample time to prepare their production workers and materials so that production can continue in their factory,” he said.