Repair works on damages due to flood in Ulu Baram will take time – Dennis

MIRI (May 29): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said it will take time to repair damages caused by the recent flood in Ulu Baram.

The flood which started on May 20 was said to be one of the worst affecting massive areas from Ulu Baram to Long Lama, all the way up to Marudi. Due to the large area affected, it will take a while to repair the damages he said.

“This time, the flood in Ulu Baram was something extraordinary for us. Telang Usan, Ulu Baram have never experienced something like that.

“I said this, because when I checked with Long Lama residents, the last time they had such serious flood incident was in 1960.

“A lot of belongings, crops, plants, facilities including a bridge were swept away,” he said after receiving food ration contribution from Miri Youth Association (PBM) and Kuching Food Aid recently.

Dennis said the floods started from the remote Baram area on the night of May 20, before hitting the central area of Baram, followed by Long Lama on May 21 and then Marudi.

The highest water level reported was up to 10 feet and in some areas the flood reached the rooftop of houses.

“On May 21, I tried going to Long Lama but could not do so because the road was disconnected due to flood. This is the first time I could not use that particular road. It was disconnected for two days,” he said.

Dennis disclosed that about 1,000 families who were affected by the massive flood had returned to their respective home after it subsided and receded. Currently these families are in need of food supplies and basic necessities.

“For the damaged houses, we will gather all the necessary information and send them to Telang Usan District Office so that it can be forwarded to the higher authority for aid consideration.

“We really hope the government can provide the house owners with some kind of aid for their damaged houses.

“There were many losses and damages. The residents escaped to higher ground for their own safety but they have returned to their respective home,” said Dennis.

He added that a discussion will be held soon, to prepare for similar flood situations in the future. It will include safety aspect as well the need to prepare more boats for rescue operation and transportation as well as food supply delivery.

“We did not expect all these. When the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) came over to render their service, they could not do so because the road was disconnected and we did not have any boat. All these will be taken into consideration during the discussion,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBM chairman Matassan Rohani said a total of 1,000 packs of food ration including bags of rice were collected by the association for the first phase of distribution to the affected families.

The contribution were sent over to five location yesterday, namely Long Kesseh, Long Loteng, Long Nakan, Umah Bawang and SK Long Leteng, involving 393 families.