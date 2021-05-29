SMC: Jalan Indah market to continue operating during MCO

SIBU (May 29): The former Sunday Market at Jalan Indah, ‘Pasar Basah dan Borong Indah’, will continue operating during the two-week Movement Control Order (MCO), said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

He also mentioned that the night market would continue operating as usual during the MCO effective May 29 to June 11.

“However, non-essential services such as clothing, shoes, mobile phone accessories and so on in the night market are prohibited from trading during these two weeks,” Tiang told The Borneo Post last night.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a press conference in Kuching on Thursday said that the MCO was important in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Yesterday, Sibu recorded 159 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, out of which 106 had been detected in areas under SMC while 53 cases were from areas under the Sibu Rural District Council.