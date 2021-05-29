Smooth traffic flow on first day of MCO, says Sibu police chief

SIBU (May 29): The traffic flow in town on the first day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) is smooth, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

He pointed out that there were fewer folk in the town areas as many shops were closed.

“All normal and less people in town today as many shops are closed. Banks are also not open today,” he told The Borneo Post today when prompted for comments on the traffic flow in town area.

As for applications for work-related permit at the respective police stations, Stanley said there were less crowds at the police station.

He also advised the public to follow the new standard operating procedure (SOP) throughout the MCO period.

Meanwhile, an observation carried out by The Borneo Post in the town centre noted of smooth traffic and likewise at the popular Sibu Central Market.

Elsewhere, at the major roads in town namely Jalan Central, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Khoo Peng Loong, Jalan Tuanku Osman dan surrounding areas all saw smooth traffic flow.

The observation at several supermarkets and grocery shops also noted of compliance and no indication of panic buying.

The MCO is imposed from May 29 until June 11.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has said this MCO over a period of several weeks was important in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.