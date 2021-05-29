Supplies of essential items during Gawai sufficient, Kapit folk assured

KAPIT (May 29): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has assured the people of Kapit, Song, Bukit Mabong, and Belaga districts that there are sufficient supplies of essential food items throughout this Gawai Dayak season.

The ministry’s Kapit chief Al-Redzamani Abdul Razak said 10 items have been listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Gawai until June 3.

They are live chicken, standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, heads, liver and giblets or any part thereof), super chicken (slaughtered and cleaned, without legs, head, liver and giblets), Grade A chicken eggs (weighing between 65g and 69.9g), Grade B chicken eggs (weighing between 60g and 64.9g each), Grade C chicken eggs (weighing between 55g and 59.9g each), live old chicken, chicken wings, pork (belly), and pork (meat and fat).

“Based on our regular inspection and also the feedback from both retailers and suppliers, the supply level is stable and should be sufficient to meet the demands.

“Nonetheless, our KPDNHEP teams continue to closely supervise and monitor the selling and buying trends during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, as well as to ensure every trader comply strictly with the price-control scheme for Gawai 2021.

“We aim to advocate a healthy business environment and a win-win situation between the traders and the consumers,” Al Redzamani said in a statement.

He also warned stern action would await any trader caught raising the price of any of the controlled items during the SHMMP Gawai 2021 period.

“Any consumer who finds any trader not abiding by the scheme, or notices other unscrupulous trading practices, can lodge a report by calling our hotline 1-800-886-800, or send WhatsApp texts via 019-2794317.

“Also, seek KPDNHEP on Facebook, or go to Kapit KPDNHEP Office behind Meligai Hotel, which is open from 8am to 5pm on every regular working day,” he said.

Meanwhile, a survey here yesterday showed many shoppers stocking up not only for the Gawai Dayak celebration, but also for the the statewide MCO, which takes effect today.

The Terasang Market, Pasar Tani Kapit, Kapit Night Street Market, cold storage, and various supermarkets were crowded with more customers than usual.

A local resident, who wish to be identified only as ‘Madam Chen’, said her husband reminded her to buy extra vegetables and meat for their family’s consumption over the next few days.

“I bought various green vegetables, some pork, and also fish –- these should last us for the next few days.

“We, the adults, do not mind much, but the children are the ones who need more food to grow,” the housewife from Jalan Selirik said when met at Terasang Market yesterday.

Penghulu Allan Tubam said he had spent most of his time at his longhouse throughout the various stages of MCO.

“I wouldn’t come down to Kapit town, unless there’s some urgent or official duties that have to be attended to.

“I believe in looking after myself and my family as much as possible. I want to protect them from Covid-19. As a community leader, I need to set a good example for my followers,” he said, adding that he and other community leaders had come to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

“This morning (yesterday), I took the opportunity to buy some extra food, some drinks before returning to my longhouse.

“With the MCO taking effect on May 29, I wouldn’t do any Gawai shopping. These extra food and drinks are for my household stock,” said Allan, whose grocery list included pork, eggs, chicken wings and other meat, biscuits, and some canned food items.