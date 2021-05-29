Traders at Miri Central Market must undergo swab test

MIRI (May 29): All stallholders at Miri Central Market will be required to undergo Covid-19 swab tests and only those with negative results will be allowed to operate.

In a press statement yesterday, Miri City Council (MCC) said stallholders could only come back to trade on Monday (May 31) after the re-opening.

“For those found with positive result, they have to undergo quarantine process in accordance with instructions from the health authority in this division.

“The above procedures are in line with orders down by the authority concerned in order to safeguard their safety, customers patronising Miri Central Market, as well as the general public,” the statement said.

It added that the council had forwarded the full list of stall holders to the Health Department, which would then notify them to go for the swab test.