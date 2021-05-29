Utusan Borneo to merge with Borneo Post starting June 1, 2021

KOTA KINABALU: In line with current developments, the Sabah edition of Utusan Borneo newspaper will emphasise and focus on online reporting, thus strengthening its digital version from June 1.

As such, Utusan Borneo will be inserted in The Borneo Post for distribution throughout Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Utusan Borneo Editor-in-Chief, Lichong Angkui, said the move was taken by the company in line with global challenges as well as competition with social media where the print media needed to keep pace in order to remain relevant.

He said, in the current era of a borderless world, readers should be accorded with swift and accurate information.

“This means that the print media should transform into the digital norm without compromising commitments and social responsibility to provide accurate and swift information to readers,” he said.

In this regard, Utusan Borneo with the motto ‘Citra Generasi Prihatin’ would improve contents to meet the demands of the new media market, with appropriate fixed columns to be maintained.

Lichong said the form of news reporting would also be improved to be succinct and concise, in accordance with the findings of the general survey conducted.

“Even with a limited number of staff, we will strive to present the best for our readers,” he said.

Utusan Borneo was previously distributed as an insertion in the The Borneo Post. It separated from the main newspaper and became its own entity as of January 2, 2008.