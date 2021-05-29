Viral pic showing crowds at Kapit Express Boat Terminal an ‘old photo’, clarifies SRB

SIBU (May 29): Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) has confirmed that the photo of crowds at Kapit Express Boat Terminal which went viral on social media is an old picture.

SRB Sibu assistant controller (Region II) Hatta Morshidi said that based on their record, there was only one trip to Kapit from Sibu today.

“This was an old photo and netizens are advised not to viral such photos as it can cause anxiety among the members of the public,” Hatta told The Borneo Post when contacted last night.

On another development, he said SRB will improve the mechanism on passengers disembarking from express boats and retrieving their belongings at SRB’s terminals and wharfs to avoid crowding, following a video on passengers disembarking at Kapit Express Boat Terminal yesterday morning that went viral.

“This scenario happened when the two express boats berthed alongside our Passenger Terminal at Kapit.

“Two express boats arrived in Kapit from Putai and the video that went viral was when the passengers disembarked from the express boats and were in the process of getting their belongings on top of the boats. There was no overloading,” he stressed.

Adding on, Hatta pointed out that there was strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for express boats.

“The police, Rela and our enforcement personnel were there to monitor the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hatta revealed that there had been no requests from boat operators for extra boat trips ahead of the Gawai Dayak celebrations.