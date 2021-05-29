Waive licensing, operation fees and charges for non-essential sectors, suggests Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING (May 29): The licensing and operation fees as well as charges should be waived for the non-essential sectors, especially those in sports, recreation and entertainment, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

In a statement yesterday, he claimed that the state government was again turning a blind eye to those involved in the non-essential sectors, such sports, recreation and entertainment.

“There is a substantial number of Sarawakians who are employed in these sectors and many of them also have their families to support.

“The licensing and operation fees and charges should be waived and a special monthly subsistence allowance should be given to those workers employed in these sectors that are not allowed to be opened,” he said.

He said while the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 was welcomed, it should have come earlier and be more comprehensive to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Sarawakians.

“We will not be able to sufficiently recompense the doctors, nurses and health workers who are discharging their duties and responsibilities at the hospitals, clinics, quarantine centres and vaccination centres.

“I would suggest that the special monthly allowance be raised to RM500, while those officials in the other sectors, such as the police, Bomba, civil defence and health officers who are discharging their duties in sanitising, inspection and safety be given RM300 for special monthly allowance,” he said.

See also said that the state government should not be focusing on merely the defensive measures in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that certain offensive measures should be undertaken.

“These include incentives and allowances to non-government organisations (NGOs), community leaders and volunteers to rigorously and diligently register eligible Sarawakians for vaccination.

“And also, recruitment of retired doctors, nurses and those in the private practice to take part in the statewide vaccination exercise,” he suggested.