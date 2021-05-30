7 longhouses in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Julau placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 30): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to declare the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at seven more longhouses in the state.

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said the EMCO at these longhouses started on May 29 and is scheduled to end on June 11.

They comprise of five longhouses in Lingga, Sri Aman namely Rh. Gerunsin Kampung Banting Ili, Rh. Somil Kampung Nansang Ulu Banting, Rh. Kedang Kampung Telok Mulong Banting, Rh. Tanchin Kampung Nansang Ili Banting, and Rh. Johned Jungkong Balau Bakong.

The other affected longhouses are in Rh. Ujan, Nanga Spaya Engkari in Lubok Antu and Rh. Lau, Rantau Pitak Entabai in Julau.

SDMC also announced the end of the EMCO at two longhouses effective today.

They comprise of Rh. Rachak, Nyalak Ladong in Pakan and Rh. Jangi anak Jambai, KM1, Jalan Ulu Sebauh, Bintulu.

On another matter, SDMC reported that the police have issued 26 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations statewide over the past 24 hours.

It said Kapit topped the list with 13, followed by Bintulu (7), Kuching (3), Kanowit (2) and Lawas (1).

SDMC stated that six of the compounds were for inter-zone travel without permit, five for not observing physical distancing, four for ferrying passengers over the permitted limit, three for not complying the SOP, three for loitering outside after the permitted time, two for cockfighting, one for not wearing face mask and one for unauthorised cutting of Ministry of Health’s wristband.

“This makes the total amount of police compounds that have been issued since March 18, 2020 till now at 6,897,” said the committee.

It also said an Indonesian citizen was also arrested in Kanowit for not complying with the SOP by not wearing face mask in public.

SDMC also said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing through local councils have issued 22 SOP violation compounds.

All in all, SDMC said the Ministry of Local Government and Housing has issued a total of 813 compounds since February 1, 2021.