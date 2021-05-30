Affordable OPPO A74 range now available in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: OPPO A74 4G and 5G is now available in Malaysia at an affordable price.

The new smartphone will be made available to Malaysians exclusively on Lazada and Shopee, with free gifts up for grabs.

Although it sports a reasonable price tag of just RM899, the OPPO A74 4G offers several premium, attractive features. It is equipped with a 6.43 inch FHD+ Amoled display with a resolution of 2400×1080 and a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The OPPO A74 4G also features a large and powerful 5,000mAh battery and it comes equipped with a 33W Flash Charge capability.

This allows the smartphone to recharge 54 per cent of battery in just 30 minutes, and go from zero-to-hundred in 72 minutes.

With a width of just 7.95mm, the OPPO A74 4G is the thinnest smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery. The OPPO A74 4G comes with a 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 48MP triple camera setup, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Buyers can purchase the OPPO A74 4G exclusively on Lazada on May 20.

As for OPPO A74 5G which is also available on Shopee, the smartphone is powered by the new 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platform.

Notable features include a large 128GB storage, a 5,000mAh Mega Battery with 18W Fast Charge and All-around Smart Power Saving, 90Hz Hyper-color Screen, and Multi-cooling System.

The OPPO A74 5G is available at a recommended retail price of RM1,099.

Technical Specifications

Dimension: 106.3 x 73.8 x 7.9mm

Display size and type: 6.43 inches, AMOLED

Screen ratio: 90.8 per cent

Resolution: FHD+ (2400×1080) 60Hz refresh rate

Weight: Approximately 175 grammes

Memory: 6GB RAM LPDDR4X SDRAM, designed for 1804MHz clock (2 × 16 bit) and 128GB ROM, external memory supported

Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP (front)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, up to 2GHz, Octa-core, Qualcomm Adreno GPU 610 at 950MHz

Battery: 4880mAh (minimum) 5000mAh (typical), fast charge

Operating system: ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

In the box: Phone x1, Earphone x1, USB Cable x1, Charger x1, SIM Ejector Tool x1, Quick Start Guide x1, Protective Case x1, Warranty Card x1