Baru conveys wishes for a happy if different Gawai

KUCHING (May 30): Recent history has shown that those who had broken the rules and travelled home during festivities had brought back the virus unwittingly and infected many as a consequence, according to Selangau MP Baru Bian.

As such, he cautioned Gawai celebrants against trying to go home to their respective villages and longhouses.

He warned that the discovery of different virus variants in Sarawak makes it even more crucial to exercise caution and self-restraint for the sake of families, friends and the state.

The advice was contained In his Gawai message as he pointed out that restrictions on travel within Sarawak remain this year just like last year.

“It is tempting to think about finding ways and means to make the trip back to our families back in our villages and longhouses to celebrate with them.

“Do not think that it will not happen to you as the Covid-19 virus has shown time and again that it does not spare any particular group of people,” he said.

Baru, who is also Ba’kelalan assemblyman, urged people to celebrate and to give thanks differently this year.

“Let us celebrate Gawai in a different way this year, within our own families, giving thanks that we are together in our own homes and that we are safe. We can make it a point this Gawai to register our loved ones for the vaccination if they have not done so yet.

“We will reap the rewards for this exercise of discipline and control, in the knowledge that we will all be able to enjoy the traditional Gawai celebrations next year, or the year after when the Covid-19 virus is eventually brought under control, or when our population reached herd-immunity under the vaccination programme,” he said.

Baru also expressed his gratitude that his village in Berunut had a better harvest than last year and was not hit by recent floods during the harvest months.

“In the midst of Covid-19, there is still reason to ‘gawai’ because although the cases are still high and increasing, our situation is not as bad as in other countries in the world where even planting for food is limited.

“We have managed to plant and harvest our crops yet again. This realisation should imbue in us a sense of gratitude for what we have,” he said.

Baru realised that for many, their “harvests” depend on the economic situation of the country such as the business sectors.

“Many are losing, if they have not lost, all confidence in the government to lead us out of this health crisis which has wreaked immeasurable loss and suffering on so many people. I only pray for this pandemic to end and businesses can return to their normal activities.

“I also pray that those who have lost loved ones will find the strength to carry on with their lives and find peace within themselves eventually.

“I wish everyone a safe and happy Gawai celebration,” he said.